DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Trading Up 9.4%

DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL)’s share price was up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $475.00 and last traded at $349.99, approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.54.

About DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company provides sheet fed commercial printing services to customers located in southeastern Michigan. The company, through its subsidiary, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal newspapers principally for subscribers in southern Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was incorporated in 1898 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DETROIT LEG NEW/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DETROIT LEG NEW/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.