Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Douglas Emmett worth $23,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

