DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of DTF Tax Free Income worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 239,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

