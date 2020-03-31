DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,024 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of DXC Technology worth $27,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

