Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.48 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $15.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $16.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.57.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

