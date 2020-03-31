ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Up 2.2%

ENB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENBP) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40, approximately 1,178 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Ephrata National Bank. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

