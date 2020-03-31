Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Enbridge stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.