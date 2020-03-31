EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 840,984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,621,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,237 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ENLC opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.