Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,359 Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 266,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQY opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

