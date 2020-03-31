Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

