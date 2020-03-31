Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXQ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXQ opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

About Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

