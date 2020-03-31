Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 63,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.