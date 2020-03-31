Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 345,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 221,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 201,901 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 181,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

