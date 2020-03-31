Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

