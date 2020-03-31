Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

