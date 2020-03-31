Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -193.97 and a beta of 1.12. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

