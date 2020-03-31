Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $838,533. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

