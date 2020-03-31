Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,897 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,986,000 after buying an additional 932,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 64,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BECN stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.