Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,743 Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Resolute Forest Products worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 100,988.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 163,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 49.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 54,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RFP. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.58. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

