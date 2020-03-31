Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,885 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Patrick Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Patrick Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

PATK opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $709.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $2,691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis bought 3,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 87,401 shares valued at $4,839,209. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

