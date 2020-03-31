Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,019 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $381.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GEL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,030.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conrad P. Albert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 200,157 shares of company stock worth $1,202,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

