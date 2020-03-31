Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,735 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $7,441,000.

In other news, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

