Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.00. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.92.

Shares of ES opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

