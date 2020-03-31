eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eXp World by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in eXp World by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EXPI. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.80 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.