Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Lessened by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 30,052 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,438,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 494,415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 78,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

