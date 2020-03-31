Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDI opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity International High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

