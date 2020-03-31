Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIS. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $785,947,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

