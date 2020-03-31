FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lessened its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. FleetCor Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,806,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Cfra upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.65.

NYSE:FLT opened at $194.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

