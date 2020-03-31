Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $5,579,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,801,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,310,000 after buying an additional 35,173 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $122.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.91.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.