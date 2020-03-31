Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gentex were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

