Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 4,385.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,864,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,091,000 after acquiring an additional 648,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,343,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

