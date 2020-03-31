Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 433,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.