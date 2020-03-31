Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $23.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Redfin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,871.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,720. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 45.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

