Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $25.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Shares of DT stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 24,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $610,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 507,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,288,040.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $260,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $6,266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

