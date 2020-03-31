Goldman Sachs Group Trims Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $77.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Docusign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $88.14 on Friday. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,022,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $831,045.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 135,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,884,989 shares of company stock worth $143,135,376 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth $8,644,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 306.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

