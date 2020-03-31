Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 506,941 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.01 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

