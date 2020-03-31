Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 1,312 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $544.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

