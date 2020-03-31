Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 2,335 AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

