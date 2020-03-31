Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 3,136 Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 92,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

