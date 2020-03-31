Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 3,571 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. FMR LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,747,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,241,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

