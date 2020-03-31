Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 1st Source by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in 1st Source by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in 1st Source by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1st Source news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRCE. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

SRCE stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

