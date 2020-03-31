Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Aegis decreased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,950 shares of company stock worth $276,631. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.76.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

