Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.