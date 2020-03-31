Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 1,813 German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $402,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,839.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.65 per share, with a total value of $26,347.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,831 shares of company stock valued at $858,496. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GABC. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of GABC opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp. Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

