Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 2,258 Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 216,620 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 392,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 104,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 19,599.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $126,084.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $199,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,752. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

