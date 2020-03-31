Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 27,915 Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,915 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Groupon by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Groupon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRPN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.68. Groupon Inc has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

