Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 5,390 TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.