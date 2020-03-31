Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 6,467 Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.85.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFE shares. ValuEngine cut Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

