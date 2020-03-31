Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $75,000 Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAA. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

STAA opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 2.07.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,347. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

