Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $62,000 in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 288.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $291,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $614.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

